Strike Market Cap Hits $31.52 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Strike has a market cap of $31.52 million and approximately $706,796.17 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $8.98 or 0.00053663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Strike Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,511,829 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

