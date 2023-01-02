Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,241,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 1,063,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,138.3 days.
Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance
Sumitomo Pharma stock remained flat at $7.40 during midday trading on Monday. Sumitomo Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66.
Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Pharma (DNPUF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.