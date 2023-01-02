Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,241,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 1,063,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,138.3 days.

Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance

Sumitomo Pharma stock remained flat at $7.40 during midday trading on Monday. Sumitomo Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66.

Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile

Further Reading

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

