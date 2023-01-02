Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises approximately 4.0% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $20,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 29,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI stock opened at $143.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.