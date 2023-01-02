Swipe (SXP) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Swipe (SXP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $98.03 million and $4.06 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002867 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00464556 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.92 or 0.02920504 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.41 or 0.29726828 BTC.
Swipe Coin Profile
Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.
Buying and Selling Swipe
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.