Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.48-$2.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.28-$10.35 EPS.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $319.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.03. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $215,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

