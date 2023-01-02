Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Shares Up 0%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) shot up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55. 350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,069,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Takung Art Stock Up 0.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Takung Art in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Takung Art in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Takung Art in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

