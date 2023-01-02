Tangible (TNGBL) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Tangible token can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on exchanges. Tangible has a market capitalization of $31.22 million and $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

