Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 104,101 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $25,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $356.72.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.17. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFX. StockNews.com began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.23.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

