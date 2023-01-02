Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,104 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,770,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,975,000 after buying an additional 2,960,002 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,129,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,618,000 after buying an additional 241,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,859,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after buying an additional 42,598 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.0% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,639,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,537,000 after buying an additional 1,910,606 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,491,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,400,000 after buying an additional 501,445 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $75,699.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,633 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,813.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.33. 66,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,224. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

