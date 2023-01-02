Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 7,164 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $265.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.41 and a 200 day moving average of $267.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

