Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $262.64 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $140.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.96 and a 200-day moving average of $254.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

