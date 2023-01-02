Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 17,310 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Citigroup by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Citigroup by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $45.23 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

