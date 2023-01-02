The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Update

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CEE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.26. 1,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,170. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $26.81.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2387 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the third quarter worth $99,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter worth $249,000. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 24.8% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 35.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter valued at $762,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

