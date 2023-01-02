The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lowered by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.3% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $28,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. HSBC increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $275.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

