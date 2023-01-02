The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBMS. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

First Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

First Bancshares stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.01. 3,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. On average, analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.30%.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

