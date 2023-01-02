The Goldman Sachs Group Raises TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $6.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TGTX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,749.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.86%. On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 517.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

