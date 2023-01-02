The Goldman Sachs Group Raises TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $6.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TGTX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,749.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.86%. On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 517.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

