The Graph (GRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $519.18 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. The Graph has a market capitalization of $519.18 million and approximately $13.60 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0595 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Graph has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,550,089,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,724,218,028 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

