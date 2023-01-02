The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 782.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $289,950 and sold 26,965 shares worth $1,238,951. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $39.31. 10,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSXMA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

