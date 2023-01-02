The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $2,780,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 55.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

TJX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,664. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.49.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

