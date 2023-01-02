Threshold Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.44 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $160.51 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00013457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00038636 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00018519 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00228876 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01561348 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $3,681,497.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

