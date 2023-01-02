Thunder Brawl (THB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $487,417.98

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $487,417.98 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02906972 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $354,648.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

