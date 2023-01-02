Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after buying an additional 62,840 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 31,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.37. 199,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,226. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.07.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

