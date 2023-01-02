Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 179.7% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 81,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 52,372 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 1,975.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 264,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 251,368 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 49,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,961. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

