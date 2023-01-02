Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Has $5.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $293,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% during the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000.

VUG stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.11. 136,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,455. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $323.53.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

