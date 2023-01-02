Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Has $669,000 Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBMM. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IBMM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,229 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80.

