Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 42,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.96. 1,086,244 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.78. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.