TomoChain Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a total market cap of $25.28 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001615 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,859,175 coins. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

