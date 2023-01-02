Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $7.63 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00013382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion and $54.42 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00038209 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018917 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00228780 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.26029923 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $41,430,942.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

