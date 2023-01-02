Trellus Management Company LLC Has $389,000 Position in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Trellus Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,100 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.12% of Sema4 worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sema4 by 80.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the second quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sema4 by 54.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Sema4 Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ SMFR opened at $0.26 on Monday. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $98.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. Sema4 had a negative net margin of 121.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. Research analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMFR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Sema4 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Insider Transactions at Sema4

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $2,715,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,141,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $2,715,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,141,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland acquired 185,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,806,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,082 over the last three months.

Sema4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

See Also

