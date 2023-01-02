Trellus Management Company LLC Takes Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 107.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 202.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $183,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ranpak from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

