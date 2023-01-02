TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Up 12.6% in December

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the November 30th total of 99,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

TRxADE HEALTH Price Performance

NASDAQ MEDS opened at $0.40 on Monday. TRxADE HEALTH has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 135.36% and a negative net margin of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MEDS Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of TRxADE HEALTH as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which offers price transparency, purchasing capabilities, and other value-added services; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

Featured Stories

