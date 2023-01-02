Umee (UMEE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $187.87 Million

Umee (UMEE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Umee token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Umee has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. Umee has a total market cap of $187.87 million and approximately $308,478.60 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Umee Token Profile

Umee’s launch date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official website is umee.cc. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog.

Umee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

