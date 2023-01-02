UNUS SED LEO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.14 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $3.50 or 0.00020990 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.34 billion and approximately $2.14 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00447538 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000891 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018177 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.50978913 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,321,285.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

