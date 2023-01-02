USD Coin (USDC) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.55 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $44.70 billion and approximately $1.55 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005994 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,705,736,780 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
