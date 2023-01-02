Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $151.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,954. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.44. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

