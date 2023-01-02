Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) Stock Holdings Cut by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF comprises 1.6% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $142,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VFMV opened at $98.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.48.

