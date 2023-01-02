Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 13.3% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,226. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.07.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

