Venus USDC Price Hits $0.0218 on Top Exchanges (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Venus USDC has a market cap of $103.92 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02178424 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,321,653.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

