Verge Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $45.11 million and $423,002.94 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,682.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.06 or 0.00449935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.80 or 0.00885935 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00096189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.04 or 0.00593659 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00252933 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,615,625 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

