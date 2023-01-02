Versor Investments LP Acquires 2,051 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,549. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $201.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

