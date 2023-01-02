Versor Investments LP Boosts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1,125.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,686 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 19.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 67.6% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:F traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $11.63. 1,502,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,678,422. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.