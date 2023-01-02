Versor Investments LP Boosts Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 189.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,802 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned 0.09% of Travel + Leisure worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,770,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,154,000 after purchasing an additional 108,258 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,420,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.7 %

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE TNL traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 22,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,897. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

