Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 1,003,259 Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,003,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,245,000. Signify Health makes up 1.7% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,882,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,257,000 after purchasing an additional 890,181 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,956,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,088 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,437,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 29,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Signify Health by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after buying an additional 362,380 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SGFY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Signify Health from $20.00 to $30.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Signify Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research cut Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

Shares of SGFY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.66. 53,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

