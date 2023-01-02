Versor Investments LP Has $2.25 Million Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of Insperity worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,581 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Insperity by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Insperity by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Insperity by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NSP. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insperity Price Performance

NYSE:NSP traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.07. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $121.75.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. Insperity had a return on equity of 472.09% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $56,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,722,167.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $56,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,722,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,389 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,404 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

