Versor Investments LP Has $2.28 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,201 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 190.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.37. 57,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,072,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

