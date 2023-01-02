Versor Investments LP Has $8.37 Million Stock Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 734.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 368,547 shares during the period. Resolute Forest Products makes up approximately 0.5% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $8,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter worth about $6,852,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 239.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 409,460 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 305.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 366,078 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 97.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 234,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 156.6% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 349,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 213,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Stock Performance

In other Resolute Forest Products news, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,425.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,856.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Resolute Forest Products news, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $102,738.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,373.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $1,000,425.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,856.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,377 shares of company stock worth $1,334,443 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RFP traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $21.59. 20,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,379. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.