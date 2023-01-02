Versor Investments LP Purchases 9,478 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 29.2% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 41.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RHI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.83. 10,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,916. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.17.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

