Versor Investments LP Reduces Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Bill.com by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,209,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 33,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Bill.com by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $269,244.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 847 shares in the company, valued at $100,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,974 shares of company stock worth $9,537,218. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.10.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.96. 50,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,281. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $262.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

