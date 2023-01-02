Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,988,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046,706 shares during the period. Switch accounts for about 4.0% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Switch were worth $66,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 172.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 762.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,353,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,924,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,098.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

Shares of SWCH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,896. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $34.26.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.52 million. Switch had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 56.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.82%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

