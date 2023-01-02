Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD traded down $3.15 on Monday, reaching $308.26. The company had a trading volume of 19,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.19 and its 200-day moving average is $263.11. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Bank of America boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

